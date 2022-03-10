Posted: Mar 10, 2022 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The list of candidates looking to fill U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s seat that is set to be up for grabs this November continues to grow, as TW Shannon announced his candidacy on Thursday. Shannon formerly served as Speaker of the House for the State of Oklahoma. When making his announcement on Thursday, Shannon had this to say.

Shannon stepped down as Speaker of the House in 2014 to run for Tom Coburn’s open U.S. Senator Seat. Since losing that bid to James Lankford, Shannon has served as the National Chairman of Black Voices for Trump.