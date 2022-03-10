Posted: Mar 10, 2022 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 2:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools hire Ty Taylor to serve as its new Agriculture Education Teacher beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

Taylor is a 2022 graduate of Oklahoma State University and a 2018 graduate of Oklahoma Union High School. Taylor's accomplishments include:

Oklahoma State University National Championship Livestock Judging Team Member

American FFA Degree

Junior Collegiate Team of the Year Runner Up at NOC

Junior Collegiate Livestock Judging Association Academic All-American

State FFA Degree

State Champion Individual (Livestock Evaluation CDE)

Taylor will take over for Monty Layton, who announced he would be retiring in February following a career in education that lasted over 30 years. More on Mr. Layton's retirement can be read here.