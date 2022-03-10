News
Copan Public Schools
Posted: Mar 10, 2022 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 2:15 PM
Copan Public Schools Hires New AG Teacher
Garrett Giles
Copan Public Schools hire Ty Taylor to serve as its new Agriculture Education Teacher beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
Taylor is a 2022 graduate of Oklahoma State University and a 2018 graduate of Oklahoma Union High School. Taylor's accomplishments include:
- Oklahoma State University National Championship Livestock Judging Team Member
- American FFA Degree
- Junior Collegiate Team of the Year Runner Up at NOC
- Junior Collegiate Livestock Judging Association Academic All-American
- State FFA Degree
- State Champion Individual (Livestock Evaluation CDE)
Taylor will take over for Monty Layton, who announced he would be retiring in February following a career in education that lasted over 30 years. More on Mr. Layton's retirement can be read here.
