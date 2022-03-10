Posted: Mar 10, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The full Senate gives approval to a measure aimed at strengthening Oklahoma’s efforts to defend life.

Senate Bill 1503, authored by State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville, creates the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act. Under SB 1503, a private civil action may be brought against anyone performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, except in a medical emergency.

Sen. Daniels says the bill mirrors the Texas heartbeat law, which the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to go into effect. Daniels says that law has significantly reduced abortions in the state of Texas and has saved the lives of many unborn children. She says we can achieve the same result in Oklahoma with SB 1503.

The act would be exclusively enforced through private civil actions, authorizing anyone to bring a civil lawsuit against a person who performs or induces an abortion, as well as any individual who aids or abets. Claimants would have up to six years to file a civil suit. If the claimant prevails, he or she or would be entitled to a minimum of $10,000 in civil damages for each abortion the defendant performed, induced, or abetted. The woman receiving the abortion would not be subject to these civil actions.

SB 1503 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.