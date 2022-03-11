Posted: Mar 11, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd Talent Contest will benefit St.Jude Children's Research Hospital on Thursday, March 17, at 7pm.

The Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd, which takes the stage on the 1st and 3rd at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville, is a talent show that stars local entertainers vying for a cash prize with net proceeds going to a new charity each time. Your host,Tom Davis, says,"You'll never know who or what is going to appear on stage!"

Talent show contestants need to show up at Crossing 2nd just before 7pm with your $10 entry fee. Judging is People's Choice where audience members vote for for the contestants with their cash dollars. Contestants are encouraged to bring your family and fans to vote for you.

All talent is welcome for each show: music, poetry, magic, comedy, you name it--as long as it is legal.

There will be a People's Choice Cash winner and a judge's winner who will advance to the year-end finals.

Each night's winner goes into a Winners Bracket for shows starting in September. The winners of each of those nights goes for "The Biggest Show" Entertainer of the Year. Performers can enter as often as they want and win as much as possible.

There is no cover, but you are invited to enjoy a meal and beverages while you are there.Crossing 2nd is located at 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville.

How it Works

⦁ Contests signup prior ro 7pm the nights of the show with their $10 entry fee

⦁ Voting is People's Choice where the audience vote with their cash dollars

⦁ The Nightly Charity gets 50% of the net proceeds

⦁ People's Choice Winner gets 30% of the net proceeds

⦁ Judge's Winner gets 20% of the net proceeds

⦁ Both Winners may be asked to perform in upcoming paid showcases

⦁ Both Winners are eligible for the Biggest Show at Crossing 2nd Entertainer of the Year