Posted: Mar 11, 2022 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce sets a date for its Classic Golf Tournament.

The golf tournament will take place on Thursday, April 28, at the Hillcrest Country Club. Monies raised during the event benefit the Chamber’s Depot Preservation Fund. The Depot, located at 201 SW Keeler Avenue, houses the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Cost per team is $500. The charge per golfer is $125. To register, click here.