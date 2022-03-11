Posted: Mar 11, 2022 1:37 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville police officers were dispatched to 128 SE Cherokee Ave. on Wednesday afternoon to speak to a female victim. They had been there earlier in the day, but she didn’t want to disclose what had happened because the defendant was still present and the female victim wanted him to leave.

The defendant, Alexander Bole is being charged with first degree rape. Early Wednesday morning, the victim allowed Bole to stay the night at her house because Bole, who is homeless, was cold and his tent had broken. When the female victim woke up Wednesday morning, Bole was touching her inappropriately.

A probable cause affidavit states that the victim had text messages between the two on her phone and Bole admitted to, “messing up,” on numerous occasions.

The most notable text sent from the defendant said, “I was not sober and I messed up and admit that I did rape you. I’m sorry.”

The victim submitted to taking a SANE exam and officers collected the shorts she was wearing, along with the sheets, blanket and a towel she had used that morning.

Bole’s bond was set at $100,000 with a condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim and he is due back in court on Friday, March 25th.