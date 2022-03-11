Posted: Mar 11, 2022 2:53 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Some of the best PRCA Bronc Riders will be coming to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska in two weeks for the 2022 Osage Bronc Days. This is the second year the event will be coming back to Osage County and organizer Heather Blankenship says this is an ideal location and also an ideal time to hold such an event.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 and $20 at the entrance. Those 10 and under get in free. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.