Posted: Mar 11, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 4:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center opens its doors to the public to give them a tour of the shelter while providing them with an opportunity to eat lunch with their guests.

Lighthouse Director of Development Linda Radaker says their "I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour" is a great way for you to change your perspective towards homelessness in Bartlesville. Radaker says people want to give and help when they are involved on a personal level. She says this is always a great opportunity for the public to get in touch with the Lighthouse and vice versa.

Young families are utilizing the shelter at this time. Radaker says this is a unique situation that they could use assistance with. She says they have a need to raise funds to help pay off a small balance for their new storage building, too.

Once the storage building is paid off, the Lighthouse staff is hoping to secure grants to help facilitate renovations on the second floor of their building. Radaker says this is where the families and women stay. She says they need new flooring, paint, and furniture on the second floor.

Looking deeper into the future, Radaker says they would love to have new buildings that could house families. She says they hope to have a separate facility to house homeless women.

If you wish to lend the Lighthouse a helping hand with their needs, you can visit with them over the phone at 918.336.9029, or visit them in person at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard. You can learn more about the Lighthouse by visiting their website or by visiting their Facebook page.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center opened in Bartlesville in 1992. Radaker says it is great to look back on 30 years to see how a small vision turned into a major success when thinking about how the shelter has helped so many people in need. She says they are thankful for the Bartlesville community for stepping up to the plate to help them meet the needs of others in our area.

Radaker says they want to provide more training to their residents in the next 30 years. She says they have so many dreams that they want to achieve at the Lighthouse as they move ahead.

People that are in need of shelter are encouraged to keep checking with the Lighthouse. Radaker says they are pretty packed up with guests at the moment, but they want to ensure that they are providing services to everyone that they can reach. She says they want to serve you the best that they can.

Thursday, April 21 is a tentative date that has been set for the next "I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour" at the Lighthouse. Once concrete details are released, you are encouraged to attend to learn more about the shelter.