Posted: Mar 14, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 11:39 AM

Tom Davis

Joining City Manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS on Monday was Bartlesville Airport Manager Mike Richardson and Travis Reese.

Reese is a tennant at the airport and he told us about the weekend pilot training for a group called “Bulldog Flight.” This was a formation clinic that took to the skies on Sunday.

Reese said they were preparing for things like air shows and flyovers at sporting events.

The group was originally supposed to train in Lake Havasu, AZ. But after the airport was in need of repair, Reese brought about half of the group to Bartlesville. They found the accomodtions very favorable.

**Special thanks to Mike Jarvis for taking the photo**