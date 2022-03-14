Posted: Mar 14, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

Sterling's Grille, located at 2905 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville, is changing up its hours.

Jim and Kacy Curd, the owners of the restaurant, say the doors will be closed for lunch business effective this Tuesday, March 15. The Curd's say Sterling's Grille will be closed all day Sundays and Mondays, too.

"While we understand lunches at Sterling's have been a meaningful part of our customer experience for the past 30 years, at this time, this change in hours will provide a better work balance for our staff and our operation," Jim and Kacy Curd state.

Sterling's Grille will continue to be open for dinner only, Tuesday through Saturday nights. Reservations are highly encouraged.