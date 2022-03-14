Posted: Mar 14, 2022 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During that meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones informed the public that he had bought some equipment at an auction over the weekend in Elk City. The Board also approved District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney to purchase a snow plow, three batwing mowers and up to six used pickup trucks.

The Board also reviewed COVID-19 numbers at Monday’s meeting. A month ago, the county was reporting over 500 active cases a week. That number is now down to seven.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism Kelly Bland was supposed to give her monthly report and the Board was supposed to consider renewing her contract, but Bland was unable to attend Monday’s meeting.

The Board decided to set the countywide free dump day for Saturday, April 23rd and there was one utility permit signed for District One.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be next Monday at 10 a.m.