Posted: Mar 14, 2022 12:18 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 12:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Family HealthCare Clinic will host its second annual Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville.

The watch party will include many Kentucky Derby traditions that make this one of America’s favorite sporting events. Party goers are encouraged to dress in their favorite hat and southern attire. Guests can drink mint juleps and dine on Kentucky Derby treats while placing bets on the winning horse, competing against the fanciest hats, and having a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate from McCoy Jewelers.

Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple, plus handling fees if purchased online at familyhealthcareclinic.org.

Family HealthCare Clinic is a nonprofit organization with a respected, professional staff that provides quality, affordable healthcare and health education to individuals of all ages, regardless of medical insurance. Family HealthCare Clinic utilizes positive collaborative relations with other organizations to ensure a healthier community.

Proceeds support the clinic in serving people without medical insurance in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties.

For information on how to be an event sponsor, please contact Molly Collins, director of Family HealthCare Clinic 918.336.4822.

Family HealthCare Clinic is a Bartlesville Regional United Way organization.