Posted: Mar 14, 2022 12:23 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 12:23 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was looking to obtain bids for up to six pickup trucks. McKinney said they have several trucks with more than 200,000 miles on them and they are unable to use those trucks for various reasons.

In addition to obtaining that bid, McKinney will also look to purchase three batwing mowers and a snowplow off of a state contract.