Ty Loftis

This is the first week that the Oklahoma State Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis. This week’s report that was released to the Board of Osage County Commissioners continues to show numbers decrease, as District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains.

Reports continue to show case numbers in individual communities. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney did remind the public that the weekly report doesn’t include cases if a community has fewer than five cases.