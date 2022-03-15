Posted: Mar 15, 2022 1:31 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Caney, Kansas man for possession of paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

According to the CPD, an officer on routine patrol noticed A.J. Walker II at Taylor and Bradley Street on Tuesday, who had an outstanding Montgomery County warrant for contempt of court. Upon arresting Walker to the warrant, the officer found the suspect to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Walker was arrested without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the contempt of court warrant.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.