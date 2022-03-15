Posted: Mar 15, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 2:27 PM

The City of Bartlesville recently announced that they will be moving forward with the Comprehensive Strategic Plan with public meetings set to take place on Monday, March 28th and Tuesday, March 29th. Monday's meeting will take place at 7 p.m. and Tuesday's meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. with both meetings set to take place at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Patrick Ibarra with the Mejorando Group will be at both meetings to provide insight to council members and answer questions the public may have. City Manager Mike Bailey had this to say on the upcoming meetings:

“ We are excited to welcome Mr. Ibarra to Bartlesville and to officially launch the strategic plan project. We hope everyone who is interested in sharing their views and vision for the City's future will consider attending one or more of these meetings.”