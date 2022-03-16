Posted: Mar 16, 2022 10:14 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

A movie and film making workshop will act as a fundraiser for Theater Bartlesville in early-April.

Theater Bartlesville, located at 312 Dewey Avenue, will be the site for the workshop where you can learn about Oklahoma's exploding film industry. A suggested $25 donation can be made at the door. You are welcome even if this is not feasible for you.

End of the Road Productions is sponsoring the workshop. Typical cost to attend a workshop like this is $200 to $300. Every dollar raised goes to the Theater.

Topics to be covered:

----------

Scene Shooting Progression

Beginning and Advanced Virtual Production

The Making of a Short Film

On Set Equipment

Lighting Basics

----------

In addition, there will be a Q/A with a panel covering any questions and areas.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, call Dane Warner at 918.914.3612 or send an email to endoftheroadproductions.com.