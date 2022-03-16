Posted: Mar 16, 2022 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Crimestoppers of Bartlesville is once again seeking information on Savannah Argo in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

Argo has warrants out for her arrest and is wanted for questioning in regards to multiple cases. Argo's ODCR listing her past arrests/charges can be viewed below.

You can send anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at p3tips.com. You can even call the CrimeStoppers hotline to leave an anonymous tip at 918.336.CLUE.

