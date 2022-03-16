Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 16, 2022

Skiatook PD Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Police Department was dispatched to the EZ Mart convenience store shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening because an armed robbery had occurred at that location.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to call Detective Wilson with the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424. 

(Photo Courtesy of Skiatook Police Department.)


