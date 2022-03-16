News
Crime
Posted: Mar 16, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 1:05 PM
Skiatook PD Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect
Ty Loftis
The Skiatook Police Department was dispatched to the EZ Mart convenience store shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening because an armed robbery had occurred at that location.
If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to call Detective Wilson with the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.
(Photo Courtesy of Skiatook Police Department.)
« Back to News