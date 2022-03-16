Posted: Mar 16, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Police Department was dispatched to the EZ Mart convenience store shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening because an armed robbery had occurred at that location.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to call Detective Wilson with the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.

(Photo Courtesy of Skiatook Police Department.)