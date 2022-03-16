Posted: Mar 16, 2022 3:32 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will open the Richard Greeves Exhibit next Wednesday and it will be on display through September. This can be viewed for free with paid general admission into the park.

The exhibit will feature 55 sculpture pieces focusing on works from the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Greeves is well-known for his award winning work portraying the life and culture of Native Americans. Greeves has had his works featured at Woolaroc before and CEO Kevin Hoch had this to say:

“Richard's art fits perfectly in the museum. His piece, Bird Woman, was acquired in 2018 as part of the permanent collection and belongs among the rest of our world-class art.”

Greeves last had his works featured at Woolaroc in 2013.