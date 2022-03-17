News
Posted: Mar 17, 2022 7:31 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 7:42 AM
Tri County Tech STEAM Camp
Join Tri County Tech this summer for their annual STEAM Summer Camp!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CALENDAR on Thusday, Kerensa Kester, Chief Instructional Officer at Tri County Tech, said, "STEAM Summer Camp is a fun-filled, week-long day camp offering one to two themes every day for kids currently enrolled in grades 3-9."
Participants will choose their camp program, featuring fun & exciting themes in a safe, small-group instruction environment. STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30am – 3:30pm with lunch, morning & afternoon snacks, and a t-shirt.
STEAM Summer Camp registration is $295 per camper. Register before April 10 to get $50 off!
Scholarships are available for Bartlesville Public School students provided by Bartlesville Education
Promise. Contact your school counselor for more information or log on to
https://tricountytech.edu/summercamp for registration and more details.
