Posted: Mar 17, 2022 7:31 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 7:42 AM

Tom Davis

Join Tri County Tech this summer for their annual STEAM Summer Camp!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CALENDAR on Thusday, Kerensa Kester, Chief Instructional Officer at Tri County Tech, said, "STEAM Summer Camp is a fun-filled, week-long day camp offering one to two themes every day for kids currently enrolled in grades 3-9."

Participants will choose their camp program, featuring fun & exciting themes in a safe, small-group instruction environment. STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30am – 3:30pm with lunch, morning & afternoon snacks, and a t-shirt.