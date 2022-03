Posted: Mar 17, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska Facebook Page has announced that the bridge crossing on Old Highway 99 and South Lynn Ave. is closed so the water department can make repairs for a water break.

You are asked to use alternate routes at this time so that work can be done and the crews are able to stay safe while making the repairs.