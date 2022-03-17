Posted: Mar 17, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care will celebrate its 24th anniversary of The Good, The Bad, & The BBQ on Saturday, May 7, from 6:00 to 10:00 pm, at the Hughes Ranch, just 3 miles from downtown Bartlesville.

Out of an abundance of caution to protect guests attending in-person gatherings, The BBQ was canceled in 2020 and 2021. And now, the eagerly anticipated event returns in 2022 to its new venue: The Hughes Ranch.

Event organizers say the outdoor fundraiser will follow the tradition of being held in a large party tent and will include dinner catered by Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, music and dancing, and live and silent auctions. Auctions feature travel packages, unique pieces of jewelry, private parties, tickets to sporting events, one-of-a-kind artwork, merchandise from area stores and artists, and many more items.

Individual tickets are $100 each and may be purchased online at AboutElderCare.org/BBQ, or by calling Elder Care at 918.336.8500.

The Good, The Bad, & The BBQ benefits Elder Care’s programs and raises awareness of services affecting senior adults who desire to remain healthy and independent as they age. Event funds raised will directly impact program costs for seniors and their support systems.

Elder Care is the area’s leading non-profit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. Services include care management, in-home care, adult day health activity center, caregiver support, a specialized health clinic, and outpatient therapy. Elder Care primarily serves adults over the age of 60, living in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties. Some services are available for adults of any age.

For more information about Elder Care visit AboutElderCare.org, or call 918.336.8500. Elder Care is a United Way partner agency.