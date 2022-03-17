Posted: Mar 17, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Registration remains active for the Nellie Johnstone 5K and Half Marathon, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 7 at Johnstone Park in Bartlesville, 100 N. Cherokee Avenue.

You can register online through May 4 at RunSignUp.com. Race day registration will open at 6:30 a.m. Early registration for the Half Marathon costs $45, but you must register by March 20. Cost to run this event will jump to $55 after the set date.

The 5K costs $25, and the One Mile Run costs $25 and comes with a shirt. If you don't want a shirt, only $10 is needed for the One Mile Run.

Contact Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection at 918.331.1102 if you have any questions.