Posted: Mar 17, 2022 2:43 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department continues to look for employers interested in the 2022 Summer Youth Work Program. This is a system that allows Native American youth to work in different fields and allow them to compete in the workforce.

Financial Department Director Andrea Kemble recently had this to say about the opportunity:

“The Summer Youth Work Program provides Native American youth professional experience, while spurring economic development. We are excited to work with new and returning work sites who can benefit from this Osage Nation initiative.”

The program is at no cost to the businesses and participants in the program are paid through the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department. If interested, go to the Osage Nation website to fill out a form.