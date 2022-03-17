Posted: Mar 17, 2022 3:47 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern votes in favor of HR 7108, the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act. The bill passed the House on a vote of 424-8.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said:

“Yesterday, the whole of Congress listened as President Zelenskyy implored the US government to do more to protect his people. Today’s vote further cripples the Russian economy by revoking the privileges Russia has enjoyed as a preferred trading partner of the United States. Zelenskyy had some requests of Congress that I cannot support, like using American soldiers to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. As soon as we put American forces in direct conflict with Russia, we irrevocably begin a deadly global conflict. We must utilize to their full extent the diplomatic and economic pressures at our disposal to avert an international crisis unlike anything our world has ever seen.”