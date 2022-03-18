Posted: Mar 18, 2022 6:48 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 6:49 AM

Tom Davis

"Now more than ever, our nation is in need of Biblical citizens who grasp the dynamic unity of citizens of the Kingdom of God and citizens of this great nation!"

Those are the words of BIllie Roane of Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Roane encouraged listeners to join her at the Bartlesville Public Library starting March 31, and each Thursday at 6:15pm for the Biblical Citizenship class.

This 8-week course offers the quick-start guide to the longest-standing Constitution in history, complete with an overview of all the Articles, and Amendments. What sets this apart from other U.S. Constitution courses is the interactive, fast-paced presentations; the fabulous locations of Independence Hall and the Wallbuilders Library; and finally our Biblical heritage intricately woven throughout the entire course!

You will learn how the founders relied on their Christian moorings and Biblical worldview to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. You will also be treated to encouraging historical facts and inspirational true stories that are not taught in our educational institutions today. All in all, you will be edified and equipped to operationalize your faith and practice Biblical Citizenship in Modern America!

Your hosts for this event is Billie Roane & Cheryl Haupt. Please contact your host at billieroane7@gmail.com or (918) 559-2634 with any questions you may have.

Location:

Bartlesville Public Library

600 S. Johnstone Avenue

Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003