Posted: Mar 18, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville’s Felon Friday post lists Aaron Ramey as its latest wanted suspect.

Ramey is wanted on a felony warrant for Larceny of Merchandise from Retailer.

Pictured below is Ramey's ODCRs listing his past arrests and charges.

You can send anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville at p3.tips.com or by calling their hotline at 918.336.CLUE.

To learn more about Crimstoppers and Felon Friday, click here.