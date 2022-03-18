Posted: Mar 18, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail approaches for the Bartlesville Public School Board Election and the Town of Ramona Special Election set for April 5.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways. House says no excuse is need to vote by absentee ballot, and it is easy to apply. She says voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.

Voter can apply online using the OK Voter Portal here. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded here.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. She says it is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4, in the Bartlesville City Hall Building. The regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.