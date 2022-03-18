Posted: Mar 18, 2022 3:40 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 3:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Key items will be discussed and possibly approved in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Letters to Rebecca Moses and Kevin White regarding their appointment to the Free Fair Board may be approved. A resolution for a public hearing regarding the closure of West 1400 Road west of North 3960 Road and its terminus into the Caney River to be held in late-April will be considered.

Quotes from Glenn Security for an Intrusion, Fire and Panic Security System upgrade for the Washington County Administration and Judicial Center building will be heard as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, March 21, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Other items of note:

----------

A Matching Funds Commitment Letter - FEMA -HMGP Washington County Warning System Upgrade Project will be presented by Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Eric Ashlock.

An Extraordinary Circumstances Waiver Request will be presented by WCEM's Eric Ashlock.

A Commissary Services Agreement between CTC Commissary, LLC, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be weighed.

An engagement letter with Turner & Associates, PLC, Certified Public Accountants, for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 may be approved.

A request for approval of the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer may be approved.

----------

For the full agenda, click here.