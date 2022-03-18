Posted: Mar 18, 2022 3:49 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council is set to hold a special “workshop” meeting on Monday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m.

During the meeting, a presentation and discussion regarding City of Bartlesville’s sidewalk regulations will take place. There will be a presentation and discussion on the performance of the Automated Water Meter System as well.

Later, the Council will discuss water, wastewater, and the sanitation cost of services and rates design. The meeting will be held in the 1st Floor Conference Room of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.