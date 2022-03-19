Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Oologah Class Days

Tom Davis

100.1 KYFM played host to Oologah High School for Class Days on Saturday, March 19.

Seniors Emily Alberty, Alec Chamberlain, Legacy Lowenberg and Abbie Nesbit served as the annoucers as they shared senior shoutouts, high school memories and funny stories relating to their years in high school

Class Days was sponsored by: Totah Communication, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Coffeyville Community College and Regent Bank.  

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 


