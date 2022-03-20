Posted: Mar 20, 2022 7:46 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2022 7:56 AM

Tom Davis

Kelly Bland, the Osage County tourism director, resigned from that post on Thursday, March 17.

Bland held two jobs and drew two salaries as both the county tourism director and the director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce.

Bland asked in a letter to terminate her $67,808 contract with the county.

(photo: Oklahoma Toursism Association)

The Osage News reports that Bland stepped down from her role as the director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce and Osage County Tourism after some missteps with Osage tribal members:

"Bland, a Texan who expresses great enthusiasm for cowboy life, first fell afoul of Osages a few years ago when she promoted tourist visits to the Grayhorse Cemetery – a place of great spiritual importance and the final resting place of many Osages who were murdered during the Reign of Terror.

Other missteps exacerbated the cultural discord: Wanting Osages to dance in their “costumes” for bus tours, promoting a spur display at Fairfax’s Security State Bank by using a photo of murderer William Hale’s spurs when she had the pick of more than 100 others, yelling at employees in the Wahzhazhe Cultural Center to move their cars from the parking lot adjoining the chamber’s because she was throwing a cowboy cocktail party, and referring to Osage County visits as “Osagin’ It” – which is also the name of her podcast."