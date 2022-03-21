Posted: Mar 21, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

A public hearing regarding the reservation of West 1400 Road will be revisited.

Mitch Antle, Washington County Board of Commissioner Chairman, says the hearing is once again being brought forward by petition from property owners requesting the road, located at 3960 Road near Dewey, be closed. Antle says they went through this process not long ago in an attempt to shut down all of West 1400 Road. He says the new petition is not seeking to shut down the whole road, but rather a half-mile to the west if the public hearing goes different than the last.

The public hearing will take place on Monday, April 25, at 9:30 a.m. during the Washington County Commissioners' regular meeting.

To read about the last public hearing on the possible closure of West 1400 Road that was followed by a denial vote by the Commissioners, click here.