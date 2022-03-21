Posted: Mar 21, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Tulsa man driving at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle through the small Kansas town.

According to a news release, the CPD clocked Alexander Toro, 18, traveling 90 miles per hour in a 35 speed zone in front of Pizza Hut around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon. Toro told police that he needed to get gas during a traffic stop. When asked why he was driving so fast, Toro allegedly stated, "I was just cruising."

Toro proceeded to tell the officer he would have outrun him, but he didn't have any gas. He further bragged to the officer that he had been running up to 180 mph prior to being stopped.

The motorcycle that Toro was operating had expired plates, and no insurance. Toro was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well. He was arrested without incident and the motorcycle was impounded.

Toro was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Charges on Toro are as follows:

----------

Speeding 90 in 35 mph zone

Expired tag

No insurance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

----------

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.