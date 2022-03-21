Posted: Mar 21, 2022 1:25 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Board members reviewed COVID-19 numbers at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and numbers have decreased by more than 45 percent from a week ago. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney wandered if a new variant could cause a surge in a few weeks, but a spokesperson for the health department said it shouldn’t be a major problem.

The CDC is continuing to do research to make a determination if another booster shot may be necessary.