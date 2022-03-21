Posted: Mar 21, 2022 1:31 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 1:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Administration Building and the County Judicial Center in downtown Bartlesville are in need of an upgrade.

According to Washington County IT's Rene Hurd, quotes from Glenn Security for an upgrade to each facility's Intrusion, Fire and Panic Security System have been brought forth. Hurd says the panels for the system have been determined to be at the end of their life and need to be replaced.

The Washington County Commissioners would approved the quotes on Monday morning. The cost to replace the panels at the courthouse is $4,085. Replacing the panel at the admin building next door will cost $3,745.

Following this item, the Commissioners would unanimously approve an engagement letter with Turner & Associates, PLC, Certified Public Accountants, for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Then, letters to Rebecca Moses and Kevin White regarding their appointment to the Free Fair Board would be approved. They have been appointed to a three-year term.

Lastly, a request from the Washington County Treasurer to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax would be approved. The amount to be allocated is $16,111.36.

The Washington County Commissioners will reconvene on Monday, March 28, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.