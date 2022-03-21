Posted: Mar 21, 2022 2:19 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office was requesting that the Board of Commissioners allow them to purchase a drone at Monday's meeting for just over $7,000. William Hargraves with the Sheriff's Department says it is a dual-camera system with zoom capabilities and something similar to thermal imaging. Hargraves talks about how beneficial the device would be.

Hargraves said the drone would be available for use to any agency who needed it in Osage County. The Board approved that purchase unanimously.