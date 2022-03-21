Posted: Mar 21, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 2:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) recognizes a citizen for their act of kindness on a rainy day.

According to the BPD, Officer Lay was called to help a stranded motorist at the intersection of Adams and Madison Boulevard on Monday. Upon arrival, Officer Lay observed a Good Samaritan trying to give the motorist a jump start, to no avail.

The kind gentleman, Jonathan Spalding, was then seen taking money from his own wallet. Spalding then handed it to the person in their moment of distress. He gave the money to the motorist to help them pay for a tow truck.

In a Facebook post, BPD officials proclaimed: "Bartlesville has the best citizens."