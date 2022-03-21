News
Education
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 6:21 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 6:23 PM
BPS School Board Spotlights Student Achievements
Tom Davis
It was a crowded Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meetin on Monday evening featuring several students who were recognized for their achievements.
It began with the recognition of All State Choir Students:
Oklahoma Music Educators’ Association
Treble Chorus
Jecelle Dobson
Mixed Chorus
Connor Hart
Emma Hatfield
Kate Fullerton
Brynna Townsend
Joyce Yang
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
Mixed Chorus
Carter Wells
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
Treble Chorus
Emma Lehman
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
Mixed Chorus
Ryker Burch
Emma Ames
Elliot Ingram
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
Treble Chorus
Eli Pendergraft
This was followed by the recognition of Bruin Swim Teams: Lady Bruin Swim Team - 3rd in State; and Bruin Swim Team - 4th in State.
« Back to News