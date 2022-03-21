Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 21, 2022

BPS School Board Spotlights Student Achievements

Tom Davis

It was a crowded Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meetin on Monday evening featuring several students who were recognized for their achievements.

It began with the recognition of All State Choir Students:

Oklahoma Music Educators’ Association
 
Treble Chorus
Jecelle Dobson
Mixed Chorus
Connor Hart
Emma Hatfield
Kate Fullerton
Brynna Townsend 
Joyce Yang
 
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
 
Mixed Chorus
Carter Wells
 
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
 
Treble Chorus
Emma Lehman
 
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
 
Mixed Chorus
Ryker Burch
Emma Ames
Elliot Ingram
 
Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association
 
Treble Chorus
Eli Pendergraft 
 
 
This was followed by the recognition of Bruin Swim Teams: Lady Bruin Swim Team - 3rd in State; and Bruin Swim Team - 4th in State.
 
 

