Posted: Mar 21, 2022 7:05 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 7:05 PM

Tom Davis

The COVID 19 case numbers at Bartlesville Public Schools are at their lowest levels since last May.

Pandemic Response Committe Chairman Granger Meador said at the Bartlesville Public Schoo;ls Board of Education meeting on Monday that the district is in the Yellow or low catagory for cases.

Meador is keeping a keen eye on any vairiants or subvariants that might come into play. He says that if there is a rise in cases, the district will scale up it's precautionary measures accordingly.