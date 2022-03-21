Posted: Mar 21, 2022 7:16 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 7:16 PM

During the Superintendent's report at the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Meeting on Monday, Chuck McCauley was quick to throw some cold water on a couple of hot rumors.

The first regarded the rumour of Critical Race Theory being taught in our schools. McCauley said that topic is more of a national narrative and that the Bartlesville Public Schools are in compliance with Oklahoma law on the matter. As far as any actual local complaints regarding CRT, McCauley said the have not had any.

The second rumor he put to rest was about unisex restrooms. McCauley said, "We have boys bathrrooms and we have girls bathrooms--that's it." He added, "If a transgendered child felt uncomfortable using the regular restrooms, the child could use a single-stall staff or another single-stall restroom."