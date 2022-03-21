Posted: Mar 21, 2022 7:41 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 7:43 PM

Tom Davis

TRUITY Credit Union presented the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education with a Bruin Debit Card check donation at Monday night's meeting.

The check presented Monday evening was in the amount of $12,800.

TRUITY Credit Union has been in partnership with BPS since 2009 when they issued 524 Bruin debit cards. There are now 1443 of thoses cards in use.

Sara Freeman, VP of Business Development, said that a portion of the money made with the Bruin debit card usage, a portion is set aside for the schools .