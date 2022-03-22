Posted: Mar 22, 2022 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Officials arrest a woman in Washington County that was wanted for an out-of-state murder that occurred 20 years ago.

Rayna Hoffman-Ramos, 61, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) earlier in the week. The WCSO arrested the suspect after a months-long investigation with an out-of-state agency and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Hoffman-Ramos, a long-time resident of Washington County, was arrested on a First Degree Murder warrant.

More details are anticipated to be released later in the week.

No further information is being released at this time.