Posted: Mar 22, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's City Council meeting in Hominy, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and Director of Operations Casey Johnson presented designs for a new Hominy Senior Housing Complex. The Osage Nation recently purchased 44 acres of land for the Hominy complex and the hope is to have ten duplexes with 20 housing units.

The Senior Housing Complex in Hominy will add on to the ones already being constructed in Fairfax and Pawhuska. Standing Bear had the following to say regarding the need for more affordable housing for Osage elders.

“The continued expansion of our senior housing is a way to thank elders for all they have done for us. We are excited to continue these projects and provide for our elders.”

To get more information on the new housing complex, visit the Osage Nation website.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation.)