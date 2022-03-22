News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 22, 2022 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 2:21 PM
OTFC to Announce Tribe's Impact on Oklahoma's Economy
Garrett Giles
The Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium (OTFC) is set to announce the findings of the Fiscal Year 2019 Oklahoma Native Impact Study at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Findings will include total economic impact numbers as well as jobs supported and community investments.
Speakers are listed below:
- Gary Batton, Principal Chief, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
- David Hill, Principal Chief, Muscogee (Creek) Nation
- Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Principal Chief, Cherokee Nation
- Terri Parton, President, Wichita & Affiliated Tribes
- Glenna Wallace, Chief, Eastern Shawnee
- Neal McCaleb, Ambassador, Chickasaw Nation
- Dr. Kyle Dean, Associate Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Native American Studies, Oklahoma City University
- Victor Flores, President, Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium
- Dr. Lancer Stephens, Chairman, Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium
The purpose of presenting the findings is to show how the Oklahoma Tribes have invested heavily in the state, providing valuable jobs and employment. These investments benefit all Oklahomans.
The OTFC will meet in the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.
