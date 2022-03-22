Posted: Mar 22, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) is giving you the chance to meet the artists who created "Goodnight Bartlesville."

This free, family friendly event will take place on Thursday, March 24, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Galley in the Price Tower, located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.

You will have a chance to spend a few minutes with each artist and hear them speak about their inspirations, techniques and how they brought their vision to life. You can bring your copy of the book and get the artists to autograph their page as well.

If you do not already have a copy, the book will be on sale at the event. "Goodnight Bartlesville" will cost $10 if you are paying by cash or check. The book costs $12.95 if you pay by credit card. You can purchase your copy in advance here.

The Eatery will provide light snacks during the come and go event.