Posted: Mar 23, 2022 11:32 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department saves a handful of feline friends that were stuck in a house fire.

According to Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller, crews responded to the 200 Block of South Cherokee in Dewey around 8:40 on Wednesday morning. Miller says Dewey firefighters entered the burning structure with moderate smoke pushing out of the front door. He says they made a quick knock down on the fire, containing it to the point of origin.

Chief Miller says Bartlesville and Dewey firefighter conducted a search of the home and found three cats lifeless. Miller says they began resuscitation efforts and got a pulse back on one of the cats. He says the other two came back around after some high flow oxygen administration (pictured). The family pets were transported to the local vet for observation and treatment.

The occupants of the residence got out safely and no injuries were reported. An electrical issue is deemed to be the cause of the fire.

Chief Miller thanks the Bartlesville and Copan Fire Departments for their quick assistance. He says tremendous team work was displayed.

Bartlesville Fire and Copan Fire provided mutual aid assistance.