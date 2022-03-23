Posted: Mar 23, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Superintendent Jeff Lay recently submitted his letter of resignation to the school board. His resignation will take effect at the end of the school year and the Board has been looking for someone to fill his shoes.

It was announced on Tuesday that Sayra Bryant, who currently serves as junior high and high school principal, will fill that vacancy next year. Bryant is a 1991 graduate of Barnsdall High School and has worked in the district for more than 20 years.