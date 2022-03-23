Posted: Mar 23, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a history of drug-related offenses appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. David Porbeck was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession paraphernalia during a court appearance.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2900 block of Washington Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. Reports state that a witness called about a potential suspicious person. It was believed that Porbeck had entered a vacant home.

Police searched Porback’s person and found a syringe. Porbeck was in possession of five more needles and small bag containing 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. This is the ninth time Porbeck has been arrested on similar charges in Washington County. His bond was set at $1,000.